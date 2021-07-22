Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $187.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.