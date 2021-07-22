Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 53,273 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

RCL stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

