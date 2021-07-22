Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 5,900 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,201.54 ($81.02).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,971 ($78.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of £96.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,035.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

