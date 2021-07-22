Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

