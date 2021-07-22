Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,022,639 shares of company stock worth $43,905,587. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

