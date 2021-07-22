Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $43.19

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $41.75. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 37 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

