Ryanair (RYAAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

