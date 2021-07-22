Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $861,930.18 and approximately $3,395.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.37 or 0.06251669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.01364874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00373703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00615156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00380028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00296102 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,320,478 coins and its circulating supply is 31,203,165 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

