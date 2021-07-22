Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

