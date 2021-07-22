Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

