Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.