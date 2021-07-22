SALT Price Tops $0.18 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SALT has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $23,222.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

