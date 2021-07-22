Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.