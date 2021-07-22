Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

