SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.46 ($139.36) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

