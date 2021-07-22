Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $4,518.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00106455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00141215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.43 or 0.99960615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

