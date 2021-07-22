Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY21 guidance at $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.