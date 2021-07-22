Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 14,695 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MAX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,214 shares of company stock worth $8,749,758 in the last 90 days.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.