Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 176.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

