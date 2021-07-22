Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $203.77 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

