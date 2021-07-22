Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $383.02 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.82, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

