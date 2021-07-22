Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.