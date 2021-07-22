Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth $11,320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 183.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.