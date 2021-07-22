Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Separately, reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,653 ($47.73) on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,559.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Insiders have sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 over the last ninety days.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

