Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $47.19 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

