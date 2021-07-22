Scopus Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Post worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Post by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

