Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $61.70 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,695,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.86% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after buying an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

