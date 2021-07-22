Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.41. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

