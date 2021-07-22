Scott T. Mikuen Sells 2,826 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LHX opened at $227.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

