Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.88. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

SA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 878,362 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.