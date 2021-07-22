Secret (SCRT) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $62.79 million and $938,266.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00442429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01374794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,089,625 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.