SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

