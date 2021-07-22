Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.53% of FormFactor worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 351,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

