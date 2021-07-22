Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 840.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

