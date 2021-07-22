Select Equity Group L.P. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 187.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Heska were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $424,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.72. 36,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.28. Heska Co. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.