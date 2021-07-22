Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.06% of The Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 287,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

