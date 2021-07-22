Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 3,346 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

