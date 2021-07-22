Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

