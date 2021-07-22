SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SGBAF stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

