SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

