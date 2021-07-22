SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 65.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

