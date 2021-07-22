SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,352,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $329.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

