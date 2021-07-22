SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

