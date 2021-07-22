SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,819.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

