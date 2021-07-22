SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 511 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGM opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.