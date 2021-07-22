SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 850 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

