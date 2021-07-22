Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

SHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB stock traded down GBX 0.91 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 586.09 ($7.66). The stock had a trading volume of 331,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.