ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.10. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

