Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,495.08.

Shopify stock traded up $17.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,586.96. 44,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.98. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

