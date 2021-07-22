Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,600.27 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.